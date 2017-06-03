Win Vans Warped Tour 2017 tix!

X96 welcomes the 23nd annual VANS WARPED TOUR to the Utah State Fair Park on Saturday, June 24th!

Tickets are on-sale now at all Smiths Tix locations and SmithsTix.com.

THE ACACIA STRAIN • THE ADOLESCENTS • AFTER THE BURIAL • ALESTORM

AMERICAN AUTHORS • ANDY BLACK • THE ATARIS • ATTILA • BAD COP / BAD COP • BAD SEED RISING

BARB WIRE DOLLS • BEING AS AN OCEAN • BLESSTHEFALL • BOSTON MANOR • CANDIRIA • CARNIFEX

CAROUSEL KINGS • CKY • COUNTERPARTS • COURAGE MY LOVE • CREEPER • DANCE GAVIN DANCE • THE DICKIES

DOLL SKIN • EMMURE • THE FANTASTIC PLASTICS • FAREWELL WINTERS • FEEKI • FIRE FROM THE GODS

FIT FOR A KING • THE GOSPEL YOUTH • GWAR • HANDS LIKE HOUSES • HATEBREED • HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

HUNDREDTH • I PREVAIL • JULE VERA • KNOCKED LOOSE • MEMPHIS MAY FIRE • MICROWAVE • MOVEMENTS

MUNICIPAL WASTE • NAKED WALRUS • NECK DEEP • NEW YEARS DAY • OUR LAST NIGHT • SAMMY ADAMS

SAVE FERRIS • SICK OF IT ALL • SILENT PLANET • SILVERSTEIN • SONIC BOOM SIX • STICK TO YOUR GUNS

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO • STRUNG OUT • SWORN IN • SYLAR • TOO CLOSE TO TOUCH • TROPHY EYES

VALIENT THORR • WAR ON WOMEN • WATSKY • THE WHITE NOISE • WILLIAM CONTROL

NOW FEATURING: MONSTER ENERGY PARTY ZONE

These are the specific contest rules for “VANS WARPED TOUR 2017 06/24/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 06/03/17 – 06/23/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to Vans Warped Tour 2017 on June 24th, 2017 at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 7:00am and 8:00pm weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00. Prize is provided by United Concerts.