Win VIP Tickets to the FIS World Cup 2020!

Freestyle International Ski World Cup 2020

February 6th – 8th at Deer Valley Resort

Cheer on the US freestyle ski team as they go head-to-head with the best international freestyle skiers at Deer Valley Resort during the Intermountain healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup February 6th through the 8th. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of VIP Credentials to the World Cup! General admission to all events is free!

