Woman Arrested for Licking $1,800 Worth of Merchandise at Grocery Store

A California woman has been arrested after police say she destroyed more than $1,800 in-store merchandise — with her tongue. South Lake Tahoe resident Jennifer Walker, 53, is facing felony vandalism charges in connection with the incident, which occurred Tuesday in a Safeway grocery store, police say. Officers took Walker into custody after responding to a “report of a customer licking groceries inside of the store,” according to Walker’s arrest report. “The employee informed the officers that all the items in the suspect’s shopping cart were deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination,” a statement issued by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department reads. Among the items Walker reportedly licked were bottles of alcohol, various types of meat and costume jewelry, police say. Walker, who’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, did not offer a reason for embarking on the licking spree.

That on top of a Boston guy who thought it would be fun to cough all over some food at his grocery store…

Don’t behave this way.