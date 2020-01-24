Woman Arrested for Repeatedly Pooping in Parking Lot

A Massachusetts serial pooper’s reign of terror has come to an end. Natrick resident Andrea Grocer, 51, has been taken into custody and charged with eight counts of wanton destruction of property, police say. Her arrest brings to an end a case that began in December when a local store owner reported finding a mound of human feces in his parking lot on numerous occasions. Although investigators initially believed the perpetrator was an animal, they realized they were actually dealing with human excrement after they discovered toilet paper and wet wipes at the scene of one of the foul violations, they say.

After weeks of investigating the case, authorities finally nabbed Grocer on Wednesday after they staked out the parking lot and waited for her, according to her arrest report. Sure enough, she arrived at about 7 a.m. and dropped her pants, the report indicates. This time, however, she ended up having to use a toilet in jail.