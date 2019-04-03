Woman Calls 911 After Husband Buys The Wrong Kind Of Chicken

Police in Brown Deer, Wisconsin were summoned to a domestic dispute that broke out over grocery-store chicken. Police say a 40-year-old woman called 911 Sunday night to report a ‘verbal argument’ with her 37-year-old husband. According to the police report, “the subjects got into an argument because the male brought home the wrong type of chicken.” The dispute was resolved when the man agreed to spend the night at his father’s home. Details on the disputed chicken are not known at this time.

A Wisconsin woman called police on Sunday after she got into an argument with her husband when he brought home the "wrong type of chicken," authorities said. https://t.co/mBJfYpoStE #gooddaydc — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 3, 2019