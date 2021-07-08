A woman looking to adopt a new pet got a surprise reunion!

Aisha Nieves of Pennsylvania was browsing an animal shelter site looking for a new dog for her children came across a familiar face: her lost dog, Kuvo!

After escaping through a broken fence two years ago, Nieves thought Kuvo was gone forever.

Worried that he would not remember her, Nieves told reporters, “Then, he just jumped on me and we started kissing and hugging. He sat on my lap. I told

him, ‘Yeah, buddy, you’re going home. I’m so sorry this happened. Never again am I losing you.’”

Pennsylvania woman looking for new pet to adopt finds dog she lost years ago at shelter | https://t.co/wZoy6GIYmF #news — Uplifting News (@rUpliftingNews) July 6, 2021

Have you ever been reunited with a pet? Have you adopted a pet from a rescue shelter?