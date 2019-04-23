Women Accused of Tossing Newborn Puppies Arrested

Authorities in Coachella, California vowed to find the woman seen on video throwing seven 3-day old puppies into a dumpster and they’ve done just that, announcing Tuesday morning that 54-year old Deborah Culwell is now in custody. Surveillance video showed a woman dumping a plastic bag into an auto parts store dumpster over the weekend. A man rummaging through the trash found seven newborn pups inside the dumped bag, saving them from the over 90-degree heat. While Culwell sits in jail and faces animal cruelty charges, authorities impounded 30 dogs from her home.

Chris Mayer of the Riverside County Animal Services Department arrested a woman in Coachella this afternoon. The woman dumped seven newborn puppies into a trash container last week. Her name is Deborah Sue Culwell. Retweet this horrible persons name pic.twitter.com/8WZWPLkuv1 — Stone 🥶 (@stonecold2050) April 23, 2019