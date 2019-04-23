Life

Women Accused of Tossing Newborn Puppies Arrested

Posted on

Authorities in Coachella, California vowed to find the woman seen on video throwing seven 3-day old puppies into a dumpster and they’ve done just that, announcing Tuesday morning that 54-year old Deborah Culwell is now in custody. Surveillance video showed a woman dumping a plastic bag into an auto parts store dumpster over the weekend. A man rummaging through the trash found seven newborn pups inside the dumped bag, saving them from the over 90-degree heat. While Culwell sits in jail and faces animal cruelty charges, authorities impounded 30 dogs from her home.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top