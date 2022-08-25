Contests

X96 30TH BIRTHDAY BRUNCH – RFH LIVE AT SQUATTERS

Squatters Pub Brewery & Salt Lake Brewing Co Present – X96 30th Birthday Brunch Sunday September 18th 11a-1p at Squatters Pub, 147 W Broadway SLC!  Tickets are on sale now!

Celebrate 30 years of X96 with Radio from Hell & special guest, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees! During the event, The Lords of Morning Radio, Kerry, Bill and Gina will be recording a special Not Safe for Radio Podcast with Tyler Glenn and Squatters’ founder, Jeff Polycrohnis! Come eat, drink and reminisce with us!

It’s been 30 years on the air and what a long, strange trip it’s been…

Join us and make some new, soon-to-be foggy memories! Tickets are $30 and include your brunch, seating, and a takeaway cobranded pint glass! Brunch includes eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, fresh fruit, juices, and coffee! Beer & alcohol will be available for purchase. Space is limited in the Squatters Pub loft, reserve your spot today!

You must be at least 21 to attend. 

 

