LHM Used Car Super Market X96 Fake Ass Show 2020

May 28th & 29th from 10a to 7p

We here at X96 know that the concert season has taken a hit, and everyone is YURNING for concerts! So X96 is bringing you the LHM Used Car Super Market X96 FAKE ASS SHOW!! We are bringing you a TWO-DAY Festival that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home! May 28th & 29th from 10a to 7p we will have opening bands, supporting bands and even headliners! So if you want to help us out and build your DREAM LINE-UP for the LHM used Car Super Market FAKE ASS SHOW Enter it below!

ENTER YOUR DREAM LINE-UP BELOW