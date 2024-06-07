X96 Father’s Day Giveaway

Happy Father’s Day from X96! We’ve got your Father’s Day shopping covered, just in case you forgot like we did! Tune in every day this week Monday – Thursday to win great Father’s Day prizes from some of our amazing sponsors! Daily prizes listed below! Plus, every text entry is in to win our Father’s Day grand prize – one of EVERY daily prize!

Monday – 4 Tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper!

Celebrate Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s 25th Anniversary on Saturday, June 15th for an epic Party on the Plaza. Enjoy food trucks, performers, a live band, and dance party! Aquarium admission included.

Tuesday – $100 Gift Card to Harmon’s Grocer!

Wednesday – $50 Gift Card to Jed’s Barbershop!

CHECK OUT THE NEW JED’S BARBERSHOP IN DAYBREAK’S NORTH SHORE VILLAGE – JUST SOUTH OF HARMONS. THEY HAVE ARCADE GAMES AND A FROSTY OLD-FASHIONED BOTTLE OF SODA WATING FOR YOU. DOWNLOAD THE JED’S BARBERSHOP APP TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT!

Thursday- $100 Gift Certificate to Limb Jewelers!

Save up to 50% on all men’s jewelry at Limb Jewelers. Father’s Day is this week, don’t wait! Limb Jewelers is in Midvale on Fort Union Blvd!

X96 will be giving away various prizes. Between the dates of 6/10-6/13 2024 during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 3 winners per day will be selected to receive 1 each of the above listed daily prizes. Prize value $50-$100 and provided by respective daily sponsors. In addition, one text entrant will be selected at random to receive 1 of each daily prizes, total 4 prizes and approx. value $300. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.