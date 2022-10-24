X96 Food Drive: Lights On! at The Gateway

It’s food drive time! The holidays are approaching. Life is good! But, unfortunately, many Utah families are struggling to put food on the table. Help us feed those in need! Join X96 on November 19th for our annual drive-thru food donation during the “Lights On” celebration at The Gateway!

Bring non-perishable food items or gift cards to the Gateway Olympic Plaza on November 19th from 7 PM until 9 PM. ​Then, hang out with us and enjoy The Gateway’s “Lights On” celebration as we turn on the holiday lights for the season. Featuring live music, hot beverages, cozy firepits, and the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos.

The X96 Food Drive is made possible with support from Nightingale College and Dave & Buster’s.

About the 2022 Holiday Food Drive & Fund Drive

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15 th – January 15 th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

Support is more critical than ever with inflation creating continued increased levels of demand, while also squeezing Utah Food Bank's food and fuel budgets, and those of our donors as well which leaves less discretionary income for donating.

The Holiday Food & Fund Drive is sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Harmons, Riverton Chevrolet, and Wells Fargo.

A great way to help is through our DIY Fundraisers, which allow you to set up and create your own unique fundraising page that you can share with friends and family, or even within your workplace!

Nonperishable donations can be dropped off at Harmons locations statewide, or at Riverton Chevrolet.

You can also drop food off at our Salt Lake or St. George warehouses, or your nearest pantry. Visit utahfoodbank.org for a complete list of drop-off locations.

People can participate in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive by donating food, time, or money.

Visit utahfoodbank.org for all the ways you can help!

About Utah Food Bank and Hunger in Utah

1 in 9 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to a lack of resources, and 289,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from.

We have seen a large increase in need since the pandemic began, and are noticing an uptick again as the holidays approach. This tells us that things are still very uncertain for thousands of Utah families.

Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 56.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

and goods, the equivalent of over for Utahns in need. Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 230 emergency food pantries and agencies.

and agencies. Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $9.04 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think!

