X96 I.P.O. | April 1, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Mike Shinoda “Crossing a Line”
- Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
- Young Rising Sons “Whiskey”
- Bones Owens “Keep It Close”
- Wolf Alice “Sadboy”
- Weathers “I’m Not Okay”
- Beck “Colors”
- Snow Patrol “Don’t Give In”
- NoMBe feat. Big Data “Drama”
- Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
- The Aces “Last One (Lounge X Performance)”
- MGMT “Me and Michael”
- Jack White “Corporation”
