X96 I.P.O. | April 1, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Mike Shinoda “Crossing a Line”
  • Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
  • Young Rising Sons “Whiskey”
  • Bones Owens “Keep It Close”
  • Wolf Alice “Sadboy”
  • Weathers “I’m Not Okay”
  • Beck “Colors”
  • Snow Patrol “Don’t Give In”
  • NoMBe feat. Big Data “Drama”
  • Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
  • The Aces “Last One (Lounge X Performance)”

  • MGMT “Me and Michael”
  • Jack White “Corporation”

