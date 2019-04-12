X96 I.P.O. | April 14, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Foals “In Degrees”
- Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
- Foster the People “Style”
- Cage the Elephant “Goodbye”
- Mallrat “Groceries”
- The Lumieers “Gloria”
- YeaSayer “Fluttering in the Floodlights”
- Missio “I See You”
- Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
- Weathers “Problems”
- Karen O & Dangermouse “Turn the Light”
- The National “You Had Your Soul with You”
