Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 14, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Foals “In Degrees”
  • Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
  • Foster the People “Style”
  • Cage the Elephant “Goodbye”
  • Mallrat “Groceries”
  • The Lumieers “Gloria”
  • YeaSayer “Fluttering in the Floodlights”
  • Missio “I See You”
  • Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
  • Weathers “Problems”
  • Karen O & Dangermouse “Turn the Light”
  • The National “You Had Your Soul with You”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top