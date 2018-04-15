X96 I.P.O. | April 15, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Bloxx “Novocain”
- Walk the Moon “Kamidaze”
- Twin Shadow “Satudays”
- State to State “Get Away”
- Family of the Year “Hold Me Now”
- Flornece and the Machine “Sky Full of Song”
- L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here (X96 Lounge X)”
- Dreams “No One Defeats Us”
- Sir Sly “& Run”
- Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”
- Bear Hands “Back Seat Driver”
- Chvrches “Miracle”
