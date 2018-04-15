Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 15, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Bloxx “Novocain”
  • Walk the Moon “Kamidaze”
  • Twin Shadow “Satudays”

  • State to State “Get Away”
  • Family of the Year “Hold Me Now”
  • Flornece and the Machine “Sky Full of Song”
  • L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here (X96 Lounge X)”

  • Dreams “No One Defeats Us”
  • Sir Sly “& Run”
  • Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”
  • Bear Hands “Back Seat Driver”
  • Chvrches “Miracle”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top