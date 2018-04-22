Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 22, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Bodys”
  • L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”
  • Mike Shinoda “Crossing a Line”
  • Sir Sly “& Run”
  • Courtney Barnett “City Looks Pretty”
  • Kopps “Hott”
  • Chvrches “Miracle”
  • Bloxx “Novocain”
  • A Perfect Circle “So Long and Thanks For All the Fish”
  • Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”
  • The Aces “Fake Nice” (Lounge X)

  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”

