X96 I.P.O. | April 22, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
- Car Seat Headrest “Bodys”
- L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”
- Mike Shinoda “Crossing a Line”
- Sir Sly “& Run”
- Courtney Barnett “City Looks Pretty”
- Kopps “Hott”
- Chvrches “Miracle”
- Bloxx “Novocain”
- A Perfect Circle “So Long and Thanks For All the Fish”
- Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”
- The Aces “Fake Nice” (Lounge X)
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
