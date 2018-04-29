Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 29, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • We are Scientists “One in One Out”
  • Twin Shadow featuring Haim “Saturdays”
  • A Perfect Circle “So Long and Thanks for All The Fish”
  • Blacktop Queen “Desert”
  • L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tape”
  • Walk the Moon “Kamikaze”
  • NoMBe “Milk and Coffee”
  • Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
  • Dreams “No One Defeats Us”
  • Kopps “Hott”
  • Albert Hammond, Jr. “Far Away Truths”
  • Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”

