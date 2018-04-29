X96 I.P.O. | April 29, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- We are Scientists “One in One Out”
- Twin Shadow featuring Haim “Saturdays”
- A Perfect Circle “So Long and Thanks for All The Fish”
- Blacktop Queen “Desert”
- L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tape”
- Walk the Moon “Kamikaze”
- NoMBe “Milk and Coffee”
- Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
- Dreams “No One Defeats Us”
- Kopps “Hott”
- Albert Hammond, Jr. “Far Away Truths”
- Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”
