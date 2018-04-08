X96 I.P.O. | April 8, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Bear Hands “Back Seat Driver”
- Franz Ferdiand “Lazy Boy”
- Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”
- NoMBe feat. Big Data “Drama”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
- Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
- Car Seat Headrest “Bodys”
- Alexander F. “Call Me Pretty”
- Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me”
- Alice Merton “Lash Out”
- Wolf Alice “Sadboy”
- The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- The Kills “List of Demands”
