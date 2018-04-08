Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 8, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Bear Hands “Back Seat Driver”
  • Franz Ferdiand “Lazy Boy”
  • Family of the Year “Hold Me Down”
  • NoMBe feat. Big Data “Drama”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
  • Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Bodys”
  • Alexander F. “Call Me Pretty”
  • Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me”
  • Alice Merton “Lash Out”
  • Wolf Alice “Sadboy”
  • The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • The Kills “List of Demands”

