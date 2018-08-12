Life

X96 I.P.O. | August 10, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Revivalists “All My Friends”
  • Bob Moses “Back Down”
  • The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”
  • The Struts “Primadonna Like Me”
  • Joywave “Blastoff”
  • Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die
  • Elle King “Shame”
  • Yungblud “Medication”
  • Metric “Dark Saturday”
  • Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”
  • Jungle “Happy”
  • Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
  • Just Loud “Electrified”

