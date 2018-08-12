X96 I.P.O. | August 10, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Revivalists “All My Friends”
- Bob Moses “Back Down”
- The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”
- The Struts “Primadonna Like Me”
- Joywave “Blastoff”
- Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die
- Elle King “Shame”
- Yungblud “Medication”
- Metric “Dark Saturday”
- Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”
- Jungle “Happy”
- Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
- Just Loud “Electrified”
