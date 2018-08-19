Life

X96 I.P.O. | August 19, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • SWMRS “Berkelye’s on Fire”
  • The 1975 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
  • Bastille feat. Marshmellow “Happier”
  • Blue October “Daylight”
  • Distrubed “Are You Ready”
  • Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
  • Elle King “Shame”
  • The Struts “Primadonna Like Me”
  • Bishop Briggs “Baby”
  • Death Cab for Cutie “Autumn Love”
  • Joywave “Blastoff”
  • Greta Van Fleet “When the Curtain Falls”
  • The Prodigy “Need Someon1”

