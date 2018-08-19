X96 I.P.O. | August 19, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- SWMRS “Berkelye’s on Fire”
- The 1975 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
- Bastille feat. Marshmellow “Happier”
- Blue October “Daylight”
- Distrubed “Are You Ready”
- Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
- Elle King “Shame”
- The Struts “Primadonna Like Me”
- Bishop Briggs “Baby”
- Death Cab for Cutie “Autumn Love”
- Joywave “Blastoff”
- Greta Van Fleet “When the Curtain Falls”
- The Prodigy “Need Someon1”
