X96 I.P.O. | December 10, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Joywave “Doubt”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (Lounge X peformance)

  • The Neighborhood “Scary Love”
  • Easy Life “Pockets”
  • U2 “The Blackout”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Emotional Haircut”
  • Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
  • MGMT “Little Dark Age”
  • AJR Sober Up”
  • Spoon “Shotgun”
  • Moon Taxi “Two High”

