X96 I.P.O. | December 10, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Joywave “Doubt”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (Lounge X peformance)
- The Neighborhood “Scary Love”
- Easy Life “Pockets”
- U2 “The Blackout”
- Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
- LCD Soundsystem “Emotional Haircut”
- Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
- MGMT “Little Dark Age”
- AJR Sober Up”
- Spoon “Shotgun”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
