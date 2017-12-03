Life

X96 I.P.O. | December 3rd, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • U2 “American Soul”
  • Pale Waves “New Year’s Eve”
  • Brother Sundance “Blind”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold” Lounge X performance

  • Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
  • Alex Lahey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
  • Greta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
  • The Presets “Do What You Want”
  • Bastile “World Gone Mad”
  • Story of the Year “Miracle”
  • 45acidbabies “Just in Rot”
  • Mansionair “Astornaut”
  • STRFKR “Never Ever”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top