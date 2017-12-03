X96 I.P.O. | December 3rd, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- U2 “American Soul”
- Pale Waves “New Year’s Eve”
- Brother Sundance “Blind”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold” Lounge X performance
- Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
- Alex Lahey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
- Greta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
- The Presets “Do What You Want”
- Bastile “World Gone Mad”
- Story of the Year “Miracle”
- 45acidbabies “Just in Rot”
- Mansionair “Astornaut”
- STRFKR “Never Ever”
