X96 I.P.O. | February 11, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Franz Ferdinand “Paper Cages”
- Mansionair “Astronaut”
- Amy Shark “Adore”
- Bastille “Blame”
- Albert Hammond Jr. “Muted Beatings”
- Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
- Awolnation “Handyman”
- The Aces “Volcanic Love”
- Dashboard Confessional “Be Alright”
- The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
- The Go! Team “Mayday”
- The Voidz “Leave It in My Dreams”
- MGMT “Me and Michael”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.