Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 11, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Franz Ferdinand “Paper Cages”
  • Mansionair “Astronaut”
  • Amy Shark “Adore”
  • Bastille “Blame”
  • Albert Hammond Jr. “Muted Beatings”
  • Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
  • Awolnation “Handyman”
  • The Aces “Volcanic Love”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Be Alright”
  • The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
  • The Go! Team “Mayday”
  • The Voidz “Leave It in My Dreams”
  • MGMT “Me and Michael”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top