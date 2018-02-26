Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 25, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Robert DeLong “Favorite Color is Blue”
  • The Aces “Volcanic Love”
  • Amy Shark “Adore”
  • The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
  • Jack White “Connected by Love
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • Fall Out Boy “Church”
  • A Perfect Circle “TalkTalk”
  • MGMT “Michael and Me”
  • Chvrches “Get Out”
  • Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
  • The Decemberitsts “Severed”

