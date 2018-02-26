X96 I.P.O. | February 25, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Robert DeLong “Favorite Color is Blue”
- The Aces “Volcanic Love”
- Amy Shark “Adore”
- The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
- Jack White “Connected by Love
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- Fall Out Boy “Church”
- A Perfect Circle “TalkTalk”
- MGMT “Michael and Me”
- Chvrches “Get Out”
- Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
- The Decemberitsts “Severed”
