Life

X96 I.P.O. | January 14, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Easylife “Pockets”
  • Lanny “ILYSB”
  • Carseat Head Rest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
  • Awolnation “Passion”
  • Jack White “Connected by Love”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
  • David Byrne “Everybody’s Coming”
  • Moon Tax “Two High”
  • A Perfect Circle “Disillusioned”
  • Wildcub “I Fell Over”
  • The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top