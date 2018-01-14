X96 I.P.O. | January 14, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Easylife “Pockets”
- Lanny “ILYSB”
- Carseat Head Rest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
- Awolnation “Passion”
- Jack White “Connected by Love”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
- David Byrne “Everybody’s Coming”
- Moon Tax “Two High”
- A Perfect Circle “Disillusioned”
- Wildcub “I Fell Over”
- The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
