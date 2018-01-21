X96 I.P.O. | January 21, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Fitness “Matter of Time”
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
- The Decemberists “Severed”
- K. Flay “Giver”
- Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
- St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
- The Wombats “Turn”
- Awolnation “Handyman”
- Bastille “World Gone Mad”
- George Ezra “Paradise”
- Jack White “Connected By Love”
