X96 I.P.O. | January 21, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Fitness “Matter of Time”
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
  • The Decemberists “Severed”
  • K. Flay “Giver”
  • Wild Cub “I Fell Over”
  • St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
  • The Wombats “Turn”
  • Awolnation “Handyman”
  • Bastille “World Gone Mad”
  • George Ezra “Paradise”
  • Jack White “Connected By Love”

