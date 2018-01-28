Life

X96 I.P.O. | January 28, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Voidz “Leave It In My Dreams”
  • Lovely the Band “Broken”
  • The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
  • Lany “ILYSB”
  • Lord Huron “Ancient Names (Part 1)”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
  • Jack White “Coroporation”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Lazy Boy”
  • The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
  • The Decemberists “Severed”
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars “Dangerous Night”
  • A Perfect Circle “Disollusioned”
  • Superhuman “Everybody Wants to Be Famous”

