X96 I.P.O. | January 28, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Voidz “Leave It In My Dreams”
- Lovely the Band “Broken”
- The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
- Lany “ILYSB”
- Lord Huron “Ancient Names (Part 1)”
- Car Seat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
- Jack White “Coroporation”
- Franz Ferdinand “Lazy Boy”
- The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
- The Decemberists “Severed”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars “Dangerous Night”
- A Perfect Circle “Disollusioned”
- Superhuman “Everybody Wants to Be Famous”
