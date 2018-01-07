Life

X96 I.P.O. | January 7th, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Rise Against “House on Fire”
  • Odesza “Line of Sight”
  • Bastile “Wold Gone Mad”
  • Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
  • A Perfect Circle “Disillusioned”
  • The Wombats “Turn”
  • MGMT “Little Dark Age”
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
  • The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (X96 Lounge X Performance)
  • Pale Waves “New Year’s Ever”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top