X96 I.P.O. | January 7th, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Rise Against “House on Fire”
- Odesza “Line of Sight”
- Bastile “Wold Gone Mad”
- Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
- Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
- A Perfect Circle “Disillusioned”
- The Wombats “Turn”
- MGMT “Little Dark Age”
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
- The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (X96 Lounge X Performance)
- Pale Waves “New Year’s Ever”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.