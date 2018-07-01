Life

X96 I.P.O. | July 1, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Amy Shark feat. Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 “Psycho”
  • Young the Giant “Simplify”
  • Meg Meyers “Numb”
  • Coheed and Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures”
  • The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene”
  • St. Vincent “Fast Slow Disco”
  • The Struts “Body Talk”
  • King Princess “1950”
  • Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
  • Rex Orange County “Lovin’ is Easy”
  • Dreamers “Screws”
  • The Presets “14U+14Me”
  • Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”

