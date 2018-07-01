X96 I.P.O. | July 1, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Amy Shark feat. Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 “Psycho”
- Young the Giant “Simplify”
- Meg Meyers “Numb”
- Coheed and Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures”
- The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene”
- St. Vincent “Fast Slow Disco”
- The Struts “Body Talk”
- King Princess “1950”
- Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
- Rex Orange County “Lovin’ is Easy”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- The Presets “14U+14Me”
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.