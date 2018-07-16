Life

X96 I.P.O. | July 15, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Twenty One Pilots “Jumpsuit”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Nico and the Niners”
  • The Struts “Body Talks”
  • Joywave “Blast Off”
  • Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”
  • Two Feet “I Feel Like I’m Drowning”
  • Metric “Dark Saturday”
  • The Interupters “She’s Keossene”
  • Panic! at the Disco “Dying in L.A.”
  • King Princess “1950”
  • Jungle “Happy Man”
  • Interpol “The Rover”
  • Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top