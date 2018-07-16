X96 I.P.O. | July 15, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Twenty One Pilots “Jumpsuit”
- Twenty One Pilots “Nico and the Niners”
- The Struts “Body Talks”
- Joywave “Blast Off”
- Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”
- Two Feet “I Feel Like I’m Drowning”
- Metric “Dark Saturday”
- The Interupters “She’s Keossene”
- Panic! at the Disco “Dying in L.A.”
- King Princess “1950”
- Jungle “Happy Man”
- Interpol “The Rover”
- Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”
