X96 I.P.O. | July 16, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Goldfinger “Tijuana Sunrise”
  • Pvris “Half”
  • Citizen “Jet”
  • Garbage “No Horses”
  • Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”
  • The Horrors “Machine”
  • Emily Haines “Fatal Gift”
  • Wolf Alice “Don’t Delete the Kisses”
  • Gogol Bordello “Walking on the Burning Coal”
  • The Struts “One Night Only”
  • Arcade Fire “Electric Blue”

