X96 I.P.O. | July 16, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Goldfinger “Tijuana Sunrise”
- Pvris “Half”
- Citizen “Jet”
- Garbage “No Horses”
- Nine Inch Nails “Less Than”
- The Horrors “Machine”
- Emily Haines “Fatal Gift”
- Wolf Alice “Don’t Delete the Kisses”
- Gogol Bordello “Walking on the Burning Coal”
- The Struts “One Night Only”
- Arcade Fire “Electric Blue”
