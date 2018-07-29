X96 I.P.O. | July 29, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Greta Van Fleet “When the Curtain Falls”
- Jungle “Happy Man”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- Rex Orange County “Loving is Easy”
- Bob Moses “Back Down”
- Metric “Dressed to Supress”
- St. Vincent “Fast Slow Disco”
- The Prodigy “Need Some1”
- Death Cab For Cutie “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”
- Slothrust “Double Down”
- Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
- Bang Bang Romeo “Shame On You”
- Pale Wave “There’s a Honey”
