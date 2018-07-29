Life

X96 I.P.O. | July 29, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Greta Van Fleet “When the Curtain Falls”
  • Jungle “Happy Man”
  • Dreamers “Screws”
  • Rex Orange County “Loving is Easy”
  • Bob Moses “Back Down”
  • Metric “Dressed to Supress”
  • St. Vincent “Fast Slow Disco”
  • The Prodigy “Need Some1”
  • Death Cab For Cutie “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”
  • Slothrust “Double Down”
  • Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
  • Bang Bang Romeo “Shame On You”
  • Pale Wave “There’s a Honey”

