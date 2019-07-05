X96 I.P.O. | July 7, 2019

X96 IPO Template
X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Blink-182 “Happy Days” In concert September 2nd
- Vampire Weekend “This Life” In concert October 6th
- Fitness “Yellow/Jackets”
- Dirty Heads “Lift Me Up” In concert August 20th with 311
- K. Flay “Sister”
- Badflower “Promise Me”
- Phantogram “Into Happiness” In concert August 17th
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down” In concert July 18th
- COIN “Crash My Car”
- Cage the Elephant “Social Cues”
- Yungblud “Parents”
- Shaed “Thunder” In concert October 24th
- Foals “In Degrees”
