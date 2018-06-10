Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 10, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Just Loud “Electrified”
  • Gorillaz “Humility”
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Fever Pitch”
  • The 1975 “Give Yourself a Try”
  • Kopps “Hott”
  • Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
  • Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
  • Walk the Moon “Kamikaze”
  • Dreamers “Screws”
  • Florence and the Machine “Hungar”
  • Chvrches “Miracle”
  • The Aces “Lovin’ is Bible”
  • NoMBe “Milke and Coffee”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top