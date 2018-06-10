X96 I.P.O. | June 10, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Just Loud “Electrified”
- Gorillaz “Humility”
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Fever Pitch”
- The 1975 “Give Yourself a Try”
- Kopps “Hott”
- Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
- Walk the Moon “Kamikaze”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- Florence and the Machine “Hungar”
- Chvrches “Miracle”
- The Aces “Lovin’ is Bible”
- NoMBe “Milke and Coffee”
