X96 I.P.O. | June 17, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Young the Giant “Simplify”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Solera”
- The Knocks feat. Foster the People “Ride or Die”
- Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
- lovelytheband “These are My Friends”
- Mike Shinoda “Lift Off”
- The Struts “Body Talks”
- Rex Orange County “Lovin’ is Easy”
- The Presets “14U+14Me”
- Death Cab for Cutie “Gold Rush”
- King Princess “1950”
- Stars “One Day Left”
- Dirty Heads “Visions”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.