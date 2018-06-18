Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 17, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Young the Giant “Simplify”
  • Smashing Pumpkins “Solera”
  • The Knocks feat. Foster the People “Ride or Die”
  • Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
  • lovelytheband “These are My Friends”
  • Mike Shinoda “Lift Off”
  • The Struts “Body Talks”
  • Rex Orange County “Lovin’ is Easy”
  • The Presets “14U+14Me”
  • Death Cab for Cutie “Gold Rush”
  • King Princess “1950”
  • Stars “One Day Left”
  • Dirty Heads “Visions”

