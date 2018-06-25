X96 I.P.O. | June 24, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
- Young the Giant “Simplify”
- King Princess “1950”
- Florence and the Machine “Big God”
- Mansionair “Violent City”
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
- The Struts “Body Talks”
- Alice Merton “Lash Out”
- Phantogram “Somebody”
- lovelytheband “These are My Friends”
- Gorillaz “Humility”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- Jungle “Happy Man”
