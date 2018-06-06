X96 I.P.O. | June 3, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Jungle “Happy Man”
- Meg Meyers “Numb”
- Weezer “Rosanna”
- The 1975 “Give Yourself a Try”
- The Knocks feat. Foster the People “Ride or Die”
- Gorillaz “Humility”
- King Princess “1950”
- Justice “Stop (WWW)”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
- Arctic Monkeys “Four Out of Five”
- Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
- Kopps “Hott”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.