X96 I.P.O. | June 3, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Jungle “Happy Man”
  • Meg Meyers “Numb”
  • Weezer “Rosanna”
  • The 1975 “Give Yourself a Try”
  • The Knocks feat. Foster the People “Ride or Die”
  • Gorillaz “Humility”
  • King Princess “1950”
  • Justice “Stop (WWW)”
  • Dreamers “Screws”
  • Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
  • Arctic Monkeys “Four Out of Five”
  • Arrested Youth “A Painting in Paris”
  • Kopps “Hott”

