X96 I.P.O. | June 30, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Inhaler “My Honest Face”
- Thick “Your Mom”
- Phantogram “Into Happiness”
- White Reaper “Might Be Right”
- The Raconteurs “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- K. Flay “Sister”
- Coin “Crash My Car”
- Silverstein “Burn It Down”
- The Black Keys “Under the Gun”
- Korn “You’ll Never Find Me”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Yungblud “Parents”
- Cold War Kids “Complainer”
