X96 I.P.O. | June 30, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Inhaler “My Honest Face”
  • Thick “Your Mom”
  • Phantogram “Into Happiness”
  • White Reaper “Might Be Right”
  • The Raconteurs “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • K. Flay “Sister”
  • Coin “Crash My Car”
  • Silverstein “Burn It Down”
  • The Black Keys “Under the Gun”
  • Korn “You’ll Never Find Me”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Yungblud “Parents”
  • Cold War Kids “Complainer”

