X96 I.P.O. | June 9, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • New Politics “Comeback Kid”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • Rufus Du Sol “No Place”
  • Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
  • K. Flay “Sister”
  • Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
  • The Hives “I’m Alive”
  • Sleater Kinny “Hurry On Home”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”
  • Inhaler “My Honest Face”
  • Yungblud “Parents”
  • Morgxn “Home”
  • The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”

