X96 I.P.O. | June 9, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- New Politics “Comeback Kid”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- Rufus Du Sol “No Place”
- Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
- K. Flay “Sister”
- Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
- The Hives “I’m Alive”
- Sleater Kinny “Hurry On Home”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
- Inhaler “My Honest Face”
- Yungblud “Parents”
- Morgxn “Home”
- The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.