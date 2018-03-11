X96 I.P.O. | March 11, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
- The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
- Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
- Wolf Alice “Sad Boy”
- MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
- Royal Blood “Hole In Your Heart”
- Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
- Franz Ferdinand “Feel the Love Go”
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus “On Becoming Willing”
- Odesza “Higher Ground”
- The Kills “List of Demands”
- Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
- MGMT “Me and Michael”
