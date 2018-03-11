Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 11, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
  • The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
  • Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
  • Wolf Alice “Sad Boy”
  • MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
  • Royal Blood “Hole In Your Heart”
  • Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Feel the Love Go”
  • The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus “On Becoming Willing”
  • Odesza “Higher Ground”
  • The Kills “List of Demands”
  • Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
  • MGMT “Me and Michael”

