X96 I.P.O. | March 12, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • 311 “Too Much To Think”
  • Lorde “Green Light”
  • Missio “Middle Fingers”
  • The 1975 “A Change of Heart”
  • New Politics “One of Us”
  • The xx “On Hold”
  • Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
  • Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
  • All Time Low “Dirty Laundry”
  • STRFKR “Open Your Eyes”
  • Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
  • The Wrecks “Favorite Liar”
  • Depeche Mode “Where’s Your Revolution”

