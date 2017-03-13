X96 I.P.O. | March 12, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- 311 “Too Much To Think”
- Lorde “Green Light”
- Missio “Middle Fingers”
- The 1975 “A Change of Heart”
- New Politics “One of Us”
- The xx “On Hold”
- Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
- Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
- All Time Low “Dirty Laundry”
- STRFKR “Open Your Eyes”
- Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
- The Wrecks “Favorite Liar”
- Depeche Mode “Where’s Your Revolution”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.