X96 I.P.O. | March 18, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
  • Pearl Jam “Can’t Deny Me”
  • Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
  • Royal Blood “Hole in Your Heart”
  • Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
  • Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
  • Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
  • Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”
  • Odesza “Higher Ground”
  • Lord Huron “Wait By the River”
  • Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
  • Robert Delong featuring K. Flay “Favorite Color is Blue”
  • The Go! Team “Mayday”

