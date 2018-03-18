X96 I.P.O. | March 18, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Decemberists “We All Die Young”
- Pearl Jam “Can’t Deny Me”
- Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
- Royal Blood “Hole in Your Heart”
- Superorganism “Everybody Wants to be Famous”
- Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
- Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
- Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”
- Odesza “Higher Ground”
- Lord Huron “Wait By the River”
- Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
- Robert Delong featuring K. Flay “Favorite Color is Blue”
- The Go! Team “Mayday”
