X96 I.P.O. | March 19, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • AFI “Hidden Knives”

  • Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”

  • Lorde “Green Light”

  • Cold War Kids “Love is Mystical”

  • K. Flay “High Enough”

  • 311 “Too Much To Think”

  • Weezer “Feels Like Summer”

  • The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

  • Depeche Mode “Going Backwards”

  • Kings of Leon “Reverend”

  • New Politics “One of Us”

  • Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

  • SWMRS “Palm Trees”

