X96 I.P.O. | March 19, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
AFI “Hidden Knives”
Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
Lorde “Green Light”
Cold War Kids “Love is Mystical”
K. Flay “High Enough”
311 “Too Much To Think”
Weezer “Feels Like Summer”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Depeche Mode “Going Backwards”
Kings of Leon “Reverend”
New Politics “One of Us”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
SWMRS “Palm Trees”
