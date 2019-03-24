X96 I.P.O. | March 24, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Foster the People “Style”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- Karen O “Redeemer”
- Tame Impala “Patience”
- The Head and the Hear “Missed Connection”
- K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
- Fitz and the Tantrums “123456”
- Rufus du Sol “Treat You Better”
- Mø featuring Foster the People “Blur”
- Half Alive “Still Feel”
- Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
- The National “You Had Your Soul with You”
- Foals “In Degrees”
