X96 I.P.O. | March 24, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Foster the People “Style”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • Karen O “Redeemer”
  • Tame Impala “Patience”
  • The Head and the Hear “Missed Connection”
  • K. Flay “Bad Vibes”
  • Fitz and the Tantrums “123456”
  • Rufus du Sol “Treat You Better”
  • Mø featuring Foster the People “Blur”
  • Half Alive “Still Feel”
  • Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
  • The National “You Had Your Soul with You”
  • Foals “In Degrees”

