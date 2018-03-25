X96 I.P.O. | March 25, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm
- Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”
- Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
- Panic! at the Disco “Say Amen! (Saturday Night)”
- Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
- Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
- Snow Patrol “Don’t Give In”
- Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- Pearl Jam “Can’t Deny Me”
- Chvrches “Get Out”
- Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
- Car Seat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
- Lany “ILYSB”
