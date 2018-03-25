Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 25, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm

  • Yungblud “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”
  • Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
  • Panic! at the Disco “Say Amen! (Saturday Night)”
  • Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
  • Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”
  • Snow Patrol “Don’t Give In”
  • Cold War Kids “We Can Hang On”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • Pearl Jam “Can’t Deny Me”
  • Chvrches “Get Out”
  • Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans”
  • Lany “ILYSB”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top