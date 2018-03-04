Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 4, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
  • Fitness “Matter of Time”
  • Thie Kills “List of Demands (Reparations)”
  • Lord Huron “Wait by the River”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Feel the Love Go”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
  • Chvrches “Get Out”
  • Amy Shark “Adore”
  • Robert Delong featuring K. Flay “Favorite Color is Blue”
  • Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • The Aces “Volcanic Love”

