X96 I.P.O. | March 4, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Jack White “Over and Over and Over”
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
- Fitness “Matter of Time”
- Thie Kills “List of Demands (Reparations)”
- Lord Huron “Wait by the River”
- Franz Ferdinand “Feel the Love Go”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
- Chvrches “Get Out”
- Amy Shark “Adore”
- Robert Delong featuring K. Flay “Favorite Color is Blue”
- Matt and Kim “Like I Used to Be”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- The Aces “Volcanic Love”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.