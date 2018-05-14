Life

X96 I.P.O. | May 13, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight”
  • NoMBe “Milk and Coffee”
  • Arctic Monkeys “Four Out of Five”
  • Pale Waves “Theres’s a Honey”
  • Meg Myers “Numb”
  • Jungle “Happy Man”
  • The Aves “Lovin’ is Bible”
  • Just Loud “Electrified”
  • Weathers “Casual Mondays”
  • Florence and the Machine “Hunger”
  • Lovely the Band “These are My Friends”
  • Justice “Stop (WWW)”

