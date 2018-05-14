X96 I.P.O. | May 13, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight”
- NoMBe “Milk and Coffee”
- Arctic Monkeys “Four Out of Five”
- Pale Waves “Theres’s a Honey”
- Meg Myers “Numb”
- Jungle “Happy Man”
- The Aves “Lovin’ is Bible”
- Just Loud “Electrified”
- Weathers “Casual Mondays”
- Florence and the Machine “Hunger”
- Lovely the Band “These are My Friends”
- Justice “Stop (WWW)”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.