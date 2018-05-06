X96 I.P.O. | May 6, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
- Just Loud “Electrified”
- NoMBe featuring Big Data “Drama”
- Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
- Florence and the Machine “Hunger”
- Wallows “Pictures of Girls”
- Chvrches “Miracle”
- Alice Merton “Lash Out”
- Meg Meyers “Numb”
- Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
- Kopps “Hott”
- Weathers “I’m Not Okay”
