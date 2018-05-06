Life

X96 I.P.O. | May 6, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Pale Waves “There’s a Honey”
  • Just Loud “Electrified”
  • NoMBe featuring Big Data “Drama”
  • Bishop Briggs “White Flag”
  • Florence and the Machine “Hunger”
  • Wallows “Pictures of Girls”
  • Chvrches “Miracle”
  • Alice Merton “Lash Out”
  • Meg Meyers “Numb”
  • Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
  • Kopps “Hott”
  • Weathers “I’m Not Okay”

