X96 I.P.O. | November 11, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Foster the People “Worst Nights”
- Muse “Blockades”
- Morrissey “Back on the Chain Gang”
- The Regrettes “California Friends”
- No Rome feat. The 1975 “Narcissist”
- Badflower “Ghost”
- Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
- AFI “Get Dark”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Knights of Malta”
- Steve Aoki feat. Blink-182 “Why Are We So Broken”
- Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
- Lion “Oh No”
- Ra Ra Riot “This Time of Year”
- Cake “Sinking Ship”
