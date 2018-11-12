Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 11, 2018

Posted on

X96's Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Foster the People “Worst Nights”
  • Muse “Blockades”
  • Morrissey “Back on the Chain Gang”
  • The Regrettes “California Friends”
  • No Rome feat. The 1975 “Narcissist”
  • Badflower “Ghost”
  • Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
  • AFI “Get Dark”
  • Smashing Pumpkins “Knights of Malta”
  • Steve Aoki feat. Blink-182 “Why Are We So Broken”
  • Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
  • Lion “Oh No”
  • Ra Ra Riot “This Time of Year”
  • Cake “Sinking Ship”

