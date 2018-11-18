X96 I.P.O. | November 18, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Broods “Everything Goes (WOW)”
- Robert DeLong “First Person on Earth”
- Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
- King Princess “Femme Fatale”
- Gerard Way “Getting Down the Germs”
- Mumford and Sons “Woman”
- Foster the People “Worst Nights”
- Bad Suns “Away We Go”
- The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
- Switchfoot “Voices”
- Toro y Moi “Freelance”
- Tom Morello featuring Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”
- Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man”
- Indoor Pets “Being Strange”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.