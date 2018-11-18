Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 18, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Broods “Everything Goes (WOW)”
  • Robert DeLong “First Person on Earth”
  • Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
  • King Princess “Femme Fatale”
  • Gerard Way “Getting Down the Germs”
  • Mumford and Sons “Woman”
  • Foster the People “Worst Nights”
  • Bad Suns “Away We Go”
  • The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
  • Switchfoot “Voices”
  • Toro y Moi “Freelance”
  • Tom Morello featuring Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”
  • Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man”
  • Indoor Pets “Being Strange”

