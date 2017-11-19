Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 19, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • New Politics “Color Green”
  • Lo Moon “This Is It”
  • Dashboard Confessional “We Fight”
  • Pop Etc. “Fingerprints”
  • Joywave “Doubt”
  • The Presets “Do What You Want”
  • Dreamers “Painkiller”
  • Bishop Briggs “Dream”
  • Mansionair “Astronaut”
  • Walk the Moon “Headphones”
  • Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight or Don’t”
  • Alex Lahey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
  • Odeza “Line of Sight”

