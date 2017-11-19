X96 I.P.O. | November 19, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- New Politics “Color Green”
- Lo Moon “This Is It”
- Dashboard Confessional “We Fight”
- Pop Etc. “Fingerprints”
- Joywave “Doubt”
- The Presets “Do What You Want”
- Dreamers “Painkiller”
- Bishop Briggs “Dream”
- Mansionair “Astronaut”
- Walk the Moon “Headphones”
- Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight or Don’t”
- Alex Lahey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
- Odeza “Line of Sight”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.